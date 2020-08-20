Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that no conspiracy theory hatched by the opponents will succeed and they will meet disappointment.

In a statement, the Chief Minister remarked that the opponents wanted to halt the journey of progress by indulging into negative politics.

He maintained that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was setting right the shortcomings and follies committed by the previous governments.

Buzdar insisted that no corruption scandal came to surface during the past two years tenure of PTI government which duly went to its credit.

The Chief Minister emphasised that he neither committed any wrongdoing nor would he allow anyone to do so. He pledged that the PTI government would continue to tread on its journey to render public service without caring for any criticism.

The CM further stated that those elements indulging into negative politics by leveling baseless allegations will have to face failure and disappointment.

He warned that the PTI government would give a befitting reply to those doing organized propaganda against it.

Condoles death of senior journalist Azam Khalil

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Punjab launches app

to facilitate citizens

In order to facilitate the general public, the Punjab government has made arrangements for online issuance of birth, death and marriage certificates without going through the hassle of visiting government offices.

In this regard, the Local Government and Community Development department has launched baldiaonline mobile app which is available at google play store.

More than one lac people have downloaded this app so far, according to an official handout which also said the step has been taken on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who has also directed other departments to make use of digital technology to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

By using this app, citizens can contact 445 Local Governments online across Punjab for availing the services like a report about birth, death, marriage and divorce. Similarly, proposals and complaints can be lodged. The government also plans to provide more facilities to bring ease in the lives of the citizens.