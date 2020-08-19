Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved one project worth Rs3.63 billion and recommended two projects worth 122.128 billion with World Bank share of $450 million to ECNEC for consideration. Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan deferred the approval of two projects namely Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-1) and Pakistan Goes Global and directed the sponsor to rationalise the cost.

The cost of evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-1) escalated by almost Rs41 billion from Rs 90.832 billion to Rs 132.250 billion whereas the cost of Pakistan Goes Global project is Rs20.515 billion. Besides cost rationalisation these projects were not cleared due to technical observations, and will discussed in next meeting. The sponsored were directed to comply with the observation before consideration of next CDWP meeting.

Government of KP presented three Energy projects worth Rs122,128.25 million. First project related to Energy namely “Hiring of Planning Consultants and management Support Consultants for Energy Sector Development and Institutional Strengthening under the World Bank Assisted KP Hydropower & Renewable Energy Development Program” worth Rs5775 million was referred to ECNEC along with other two KP projects. The objective of the project is to prepare plans, feasibility studies/ design studies through Planning Consultants, Institutional Strengthening through Management Support Consultants and capacity building of PEDO/Energy & Power Department KP. Second project of Energy Namely “Construction of 157 MW Madian Hydropower Project, District Swat, under the world Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower & Renewable Energy Development Program (KPHREDP)” worth Rs79,798 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. The main object of this project is to construct 157 MW Madian Hydropower project on Swat River. The project will generate 767.59 GWh of affordable energy annually to make a value addition in generation capacity in the power network of KP and the country.

The project titled “Construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam hydropower project” worth Rs36555.25 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval. The project will generate 339.19 GWh of affordable energy annually to make a value addition in generation capacity in the power network of KP and in the country. CDWP also approved a project namely “Disaster Climate Resilience Improvement Project AJK” worth Rs3,629.82 million. The main objective of this project is to find opportunity from the adversity, to ensure multi hazard resilience built into design of all flood emergency reconstruction project, to enhance efficiency of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Planning development department and other national building departments for judicious and equitable emergency and normal planning efficient monitoring of implementation through input of knowledge for the future development and emergency response.