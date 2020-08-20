Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till August 26. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared. The approver, Qaiser Amin Butt, also joined the proceedings from his home through video link. However, Qaiser Amin did not reply to questions asked by the court at start of the proceedings. The investigation officer apprised the court that Qaiser Amin could not speak due to sickness. Subsequently, the court sought a report from Medical Superintendent Services Hospital about his health. At this stage, the court observed that statements of other witnesses could be recorded in the presence of Khawaja brothers.However, the defence counsel sought time for the purpose. At this, the court adjourned the further proceedings till August 26 and directed witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.