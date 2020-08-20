Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday sacked House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan and investigation officer for implicating a citizen in a bogus case, informed a police spokesman. A departmental inquiry was ordered against the police officers including Sub Inspector (SI) Ghazanfar Abbas. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar will hold inquiry against accused police officers, the spokesman said. Inspector Aziz has been appointed as new SHO PS Waris Khan, he said. He said a citizen lodged complaint with CPO that SHO PS Waris Khan SI Ghazanfar Abbas implicated him in a bogus case of possessing illegal weapon. In the light of complaint, CPO held investigation during which the police officers were found guilty.