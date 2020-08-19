Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.80 per cent during first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The country exported cutlery worth US $10.158 million during July 2020 against the exports of US $8.697 million during July 2019, showing growth of 16.80 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On month-on-month basis, the exports of cutlery also witnessed grew of 71.65 per cent during July 2020, when compared to the exports of US $ 5.918 million during June 2020, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year was dipped by 7.72 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at US $ 1.686 billion against the deficit of US $ 1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed. During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 per cent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 0.70 per cent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.