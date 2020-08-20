Share:

ISLAMABAD - The national economy stands revived and the country has been put on the track of development, progress and prosperity during the ongoing regime of PTI government, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz flanked by other cabinet members here yesterday.

Addressing a news conference here about the government’s two years’ performance, the ministers said that the country has been moving towards economic stability and the PTI government with public support committed to take action against corrupt mafia.

Shibli Faraz regretted that the opposition parties are trying to create anarchy and spread despondency in the country with objectives to rescue corrupt leadership from accountability. He, however, categorically stated that the mafias and those representing them will not be spared under any circumstances.

The Information Minister said the nation which faced the difficult period steadfastly stands by the government and all the conspiracies will be foiled with their support.

He expressed confidence that the fruits of development will reach the masses soon. He also added that the fifth generation war is going on and the enemies of the state aim at making anarchy and despondency among masses through fabricated and false propaganda.

He also underlined that it is responsibility of the government to keep informing the public on achievements and performance of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that rule of law will be ensured in the country, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of austerity, accountability, transparency and self-sustainability is being implemented in the projects in letter and spirit.

He said that Rs 750 million were saved under the austerity drive and over 12 billion rupees were recovered through audit under the accountability campaign.

The minister said initiatives of introduction of e-billing, e-bidding and procurement were introduced in the National Highway Authority to ensure transparency.

He said that revenue of National Highway Authority has increased from 53 billion rupees to 103 billion rupees.

Murad Saeed said eight new road projects will be launched under the public private partnership during the ongoing year.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said their efforts have been made to transform Pakistan into a manufacturing economy by promoting the logo of ‘Made in Pakistan’.

He said Pakistan has become one of the major exporters of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in a matter of six months. He said currently Pakistan is producing 250 ventilators every month and this capacity will be enhanced to seven hundred in order to enable Pakistan become one of the few countries exporting this sophisticated machine.

He said our plan is to establish 500 technology farms and promote non-conventional crops to enhance the agri exports.

The minister said that the Ministry of Science and Technology is working on drone technology for agriculture as well as for police patrolling.

The Minister said our target is to establish a special economic zone for electromagnetic industry in Sialkot. He said Pakistan will start producing more sophisticated machines such as the one used in dialysis this year.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza said that after the 18th Amendment in 1973 Constitution, Council for Common Interests under the “Cooperative Federation” slogan is the main forum to strengthen the federation.

She said her ministry is fully determined for the provision of all basic facilities and a conductive environment to the athletes of the country and anti-doping board is being constituted for the awareness among the players.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that protecting the human rights of different segments of the society is the central agenda of the present government.

She said it is for the first time that they proscribed the child domestic labour whilst the bill against corporal punishment has also been prepared.

Shireen Mazari said concrete steps have also been taken so that the transgender community also get their due status in the society.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said the PTI government has launched long-term mega water projects to address the country’s water related issues.

He said work has been started on Dasu, Mohmand, Diamer Bhasha dams. He said transparency has been ensured in all the projects and details of the projects have also been shared with the NAB.

Minister for Maritime affairs Ali Zaidi said that private sector will get advantage from the new shipping policy.

He said that they are planning to digitalize the land of the Port Qasim which will be landmark initiative of the government.

He said due to the new policies of the incumbent government, international companies are approaching to work with Pakistan which is taking place exactly according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Energy Umar Ayub said that the PTI government inherited the country with massive crisis of energy and economy. Two years ago 70 percent energy needs of the country were fulfilled through imported measures, he said adding the PTI government has been working on renewable energy options and making new jobs in this sector.