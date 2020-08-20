Share:

LAHORE-Former ticket holders of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to the PML-N, the TLP and the independent candidates from Multan, Hafizabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi here on Wednesday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with their supporters.

Party’s Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present in the meeting. Those who announced their joining the new party included independent candidate NA-155 Multan and former President PTI Multan Dr Khalid Khan Khakwani, PP-126 Jhang Muslim League (N) ticket holder Muhammad Azad Nasir and PP-71 Hafizabad ticket holder TLP ( Tehrik Labaik Pakistan ) Syed Shoaib Shah Bokhari.

Prominent political figures of Toba Tek Singh Sajid Reza Khetran and Abid Hussain Khetran of Kamalia also joined the PML.

Welcoming political and social figures joining the party, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that doors of the party were open for those who loved Muslim League.

He observed that time and circumstances had diverted them from their actual path, but they were welcomed in the party yet again. “We do not leave our friends alone ever. Solving the people’s problems is our first priority”, he remarked.

Ch Parvez Elahi asked the new entrants to undertake an awareness campaign according to the party manifesto in their respective constituencies and take part in the party’s reorganisation process.