MIRPURKHAS - A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself with tree at village Babo near Mirwah Gorchani on Wednesday. As per details, Kesho Meghwar, the farmer hanged himself early morning with mango tree, while few farmers saw his body hanging with tree, they informed Mirwah Gorchani police who arrived there and shifted the body to rural health center Mirwah Gorchani where after legal formality, body was handed over to his heirs.

The motive behind the suicide was said to be financial crisis and domestic affair.