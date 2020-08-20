Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in China on a two-day official visit to attend the second round of Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue.

According to details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was welcomed by the top officials of the host country’s foreign office department and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque at the Hainan airport.

Besides leading the Pakistani delegation during the second round of Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, the foreign minister would also meet the top leadership of China.

Issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, the phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security will come under discussion in these meetings.