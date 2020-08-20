Share:

Users worldwide have reported problems with Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs.

Some users are reporting problems with sending mails via Gmail and uploading files on Google Drive. Others say that they are experiencing issues while connecting to Google Docs or Google Meet.

The issues seem to occur early in the morning, while Google is currently studying the problems and is yet to comment on the situation.

Most of the reports come from Europe and Asian countries such as India, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.