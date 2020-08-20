Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed national and political matters with him.

Both leaders also reiterated their commitment to work for development of Punjab Province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor and CM Punjab agreed that the negative politics of opposition will be dealt with public support. They said that the opposition should wait for the elections of 2023 rather than giving threats of protests.

Ch Sarwar said that we are taking Pakistan forward while opposition is halting the process of development. He said that the PTI government is utilizing all resources to resolve issues of the Public.

Speaking during the meeting, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the opposition is doing negative politics just to keep their name alive in politics but the opposition will not be successful. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are bringing development and prosperity in Punjab.