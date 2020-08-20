Share:

Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and other parts of the country on Wednesday and turned the weather pleasant.

Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and commuters faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Several Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) feeders tripped due heavy rain in Lahore, which started on Wednesday night, plunging half of the city into darkness.

Rain was also reported in other parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Joharabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Chiniot and other cities . Meanwhile, Met Office has predicted more rain during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents are penetrating Pakistan that will produce widespread rains during next three to four days in the country.