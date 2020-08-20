Share:

LAHORE- Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/central parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday (Night). Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. The Meteorological department has said that rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal. Heavy falls are also expected during the period.