ISLAMABAD -The administration in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is continuing campaign for price checking and monitoring of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so as to prevent spread of coronavirus in the city. According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (City) conducted price checking and SOPs implementation in China Market in sector F-6. The violators of the government instructions on control of price were fined on the spot, according to the officials. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) carried out price checking and inspection of SOPs in sector G-8 adjoining markets. Those outlets found with violations were fined and one outlet was sealed for repeated violations and complaints. Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) inspected F-10 Markaz to ensure compliance of the SOPs and also carried out price checking of essential commodities. The officials said that the campaign would continue in the city in the coming days as well so that common man does not face price hike.