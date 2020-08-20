Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while issuing the notice again on the petition seeking disqualification of federal minister Faisal Vawda has sought reply till September 17.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked “ no lawyer has appeared on behalf of federal minister should we give advertisement in news -paper against the federal minister. Why they do take constitutional court so easy.

Barrister Jahnagir Jadoon appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Mian Faisal advocate during the course of hearing of the case Thursday.

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said no reply has been filed by Faisal Vawda despite lapse of 7 months.

The court remarked “ should we give advertisement in the news paper. Why do these people take the constitutional court so easy.

The counsel for the petitioner said Faisal Vawda should be directed to appear in person.

Filing written reply in this case, secretary election commission Dr Akhtar Naveed said petitions seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda are pending in Election Commission as well.

Counsel for Faisal Vawda requested on June 2 that petitions pending hearing with election commission should be rejected. Faisal Vawda took the plea that the petitions have become infructuous . Election commission has sought reply from the respondents on the petitions. A disqualification plea against Faisal Vawda is pending hearing in Sindh High Court as well.

The counsel for petitioner said the court directed Faisal Vawda on January 29 to file reply within two weeks in disqualification petitions. Faisal Vawda has shown non compliance to the orders of the court by not filing reply so far. It is requested that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against Faisal Vawda for not complying with court’s orders. He should be directed to appear in person and be convicted as per law.

The court while issuing notice again to Faisal Vawda adjourned the hearing of the case.