LAHORE-Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged political parties to play their constructive role in the development of the country.

In a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said political forces will have to work in unison to foil machinations of the anti-state elements, adding that democratic forces must play their positive role in this regard.

Parliamentary and political affairs besides matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaker NA said equal opportunities were granted to the members to express themselves at the platform of the National Assembly, adding that the problems faced by the masses were being highlighted through the forum of the National Assembly.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during the meeting said, the government had firm belief in strengthening the institutions in the country, adding that the country would prosper by strengthening of government institutions. Sarwar said image of the country was fast improving in the eye of the world today. Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition political parties to support the government in important legislation.

Sarwar lauds

Ministry for Human Right’s peace drive

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the peace campaign launched by the Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) – an organisation working for peace and youth affairs during the pandemic.

The Governor awarded a letter of appreciation to the YDF in recognition of its work at a ceremony organised at the Governor’s House here and said the nation needs to stand united during the pandemic. He said the country could not afford divisions on sectarian, religious or any other discriminatory grounds.

The three-month media campaign aimed at countering hate speech and discrimination during COVID-19, which is heading towards its conclusion, countered the blame game in which people belonging to different sects were held responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country. The need for this initiative was felt when Shia pilgrims returning from Iran and the members of Tableeghi Jamaat were stigmatized for being carriers of COVID-19 and causing its spread.