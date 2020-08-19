Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first vessel carrying about 60,804 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrived on August 26, while, second shipment of 65,000 metric tonnes (MT) will be arrived on August 28 which help strength local reserves of grains. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFSR) Wednesday said Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has so far issued import permit to 380 private importers for 1,576,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, Letters of Credit (LCs) are opened and two are under process. Nine vessels have been booked up to October, 2020 for approximately 65,000 metric tonnes metric tonnes each. The 3rd container carrying 69,000 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to turn up on September 8th, similarly 4th vessel with 55,000 MT of wheat will reach Pakistan on 12th September. The 5th shipment with 65,000 MT of wheat will arrive on September 17, 2020. 6th vessel with 65,000 MT will disembark on 19th September, 2020. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has invited international tenders for the import of 1.5 MMT of wheat.