MIRPUR - President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said be­fore clash with China at Ladakh, India had planned to launch a false flag operation or some sort of limited military adventure against Pakistan to christen its criminal genocide in Kashmir as fight against terrorism.

“The beating from China may well have deterred Indian com­manders from opening another front or it is probable that they are biding their time and will strike again in one form or the other. Highest vigilance and preparedness is the utmost pri­ority,” he cautioned in an article published in a national periodi­cal, AJK President office said.

AJK President said Ladakh standoff demonstrated not just discomfiture, but a glaring de­feat for India. He added that after August 5 2019, India’s bra­vado had no limits as it went on to threaten to “take back” Azad Kashmir and Aksai Chin militar­ily. Pakistan did not take Indian threats lightly, nor did China. But China’s entry into the Kash­mir conflict has two dimensions. First, Kashmiris and Pakistan experienced schadenfreude to see India repulsed at the Galwan Valley because of the Modi gov­ernment’s high-handed, crimi­nal conduct in IIOJ&K and its persecution of Indian Muslims. Second, it makes the situation even more complex and appar­ently intractable when people ask about China as the “third party” to the Kashmir dispute, he maintained.

Highlighting the internation­al community’s reaction over horrendous developments in IIOJ&K, President Masood said last year, immediately after In­dia’s abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and military takeover of the territory, the internation­al community – the media, think tanks, parliamentarians, civil society – all came out strongly to castigate and condemn In­dia and express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said United Nations Se­curity Council (UNSC) held in-camera sessions, the US con­gressional committees held hearings, British lawmakers wrote to the UN Secretary-Gen­eral to take action, the Euro­pean Parliament held a plenary session on Kashmir, European parliamentarians tabled half a dozen resolutions calling out India’s excesses, and the dias­pora community really turned the Kashmir issue into an inter­national movement.

Though the intensity of at­tention to Kashmir lasted for three months last year – August through October – it opened new doors and broke many ta­boos like India could not be held accountable loudly.

Yet, the attention of those very forces that shone a light on the harrowing situation in Kashmir was distracted by other developments unrelated to Kashmir. The China-India standoff rekindled interest in Kashmir. AJK President said Kashmir proved to be a great unifier for Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The entire nation rose with the passion and conviction to salvage their Kashmiri broth­ers and sisters from forced an­nexation to India and from the murderous campaign of Indian soldiers against them.

In the international realm, Pakistan did well to raise con­sciousness about the disenfran­chisement and enslavement of Kashmiris and the pressure that this had generated in the region.

The security situation in South Asia, the world was told, had become extremely perilous because of the Indian threats to attack Azad Kashmir and disin­tegrate Pakistan with the strong indications of using nuclear weapons. Pakistan, he main­tained, also made the world aware of the re-incarnation of fascism in the form of Hindutva and its dire repercussions for regional and global peace, sta­bility and security.