Share:

It has been more than a year since the Indian government demographically changed the status of occupied Kashmir by making official amendments to Articles 370 and 35A. Since then, Pakistan diplomats, activists, media persons, and politicians are actively involved in exposing the brutal face of India and in gathering international support for Kashmiris legitimate self-determination right.

Many local and international bodies are diplomatically putting forth efforts to highlight this unilateral change to disputed territory and HR violations by the cruel Indian army. Pakistan still needs to step up diplomatic efforts at the United Nations level to achieve better results. We need to actively persuade UN and international HR associations to pressurize India for resolution of this conflict which according to the UN has put global peace at stake.

India’s history is stained with innocent Muslims blood which will never be forgotten. In the wake of 75 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki, the nuclear menace is growing once again which world has to acknowledge. This occupied Kashmir issue is a nuclear flashpoint.

MUHAMMAD MOBEEN UL HAQ,

Wah Cantt.