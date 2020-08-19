Share:

Islamabad-The Inquiry Commission on petrol crisis in the country under the additional Director General Federal Investigation Agency will submit its report to the Prime Minister of Pakistan within one month.

The petrol shortage in the month of June was partial and the government has constituted an inquiry commission which will help unearth the actual facts regarding the crises, said Petroleum Division Secretary Asad Haya-u-din while briefing the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) which met here under the Chairmanship of MNA Dr. Imran Khattak. Members of the committee, Khurrum Dastagir and Junaid Akber said that when the petrol prices had gone down it was disappeared and when it was increased by Rs25 per litre it was available everywhere. Petroleum secretary said that the fuel shortage was partial and several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were fined. He said that the inquiry commission on petrol shortage is investigating the matter under the Federal Investigation Agency, Additional Director General. He said that petroleum division, Oil Gas Regulatory Authority and PSO is providing the required documents to the commission. Secretary Petroleum said that the commission will submit its report to the Prime Minister of Pakistan within one month and it will also be shared with the standing committee.

The Bill “The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2019” was unanimously passed by the Committee. The Committee showed its concern on the shortage of gas in different areas of the country and asked the Ministry Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to address the shortage on priority. The Committee asked the representative of CSR fund to fulfil their obligations in far flung areas of K.P.K. The Committee also sought report on the shortage of petroleum in the month of June.

The Committee recommended that the policy of giving 300 new connections to the new localities should be revived. The Secretary also committed to come up with a satisfactory solution to the unfinished development schemes of the legislators. Minister for Energy, Mr. Omer Ayub, MNAs Mr. Junaid Akber, Malik Anwar Taj, Choudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Mr. Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Shazia Marri, Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar , Mr. Amjad Ali Khan Niazi, Mr. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Mr. Khial Zaman, Syed Agha Rafiullah, and Ministry of Petroleum Division Secretary along with senior officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.