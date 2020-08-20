Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday met with a delegation of Shia ulema to ensure that proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) are implemented to maintain security and avoid outbreak of COVID-19 during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Both sides completely reviewed the security and other arrangements made for Muharrram, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The eight-member delegation was led by Shia scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

The minister said that the government would not only specially focus on security but also ensure SOPs of health during the month. The government will ensure implementation of all SOPs during processions and majalis, he added.

Shah requested the Shia ulema that the people should be advised to use face masks and keep social distancing during processions and majalis. The interior minister asked to play their role in giving awareness to the people.

The delegation thanked the minister and hoped that Muharran will pass with peace and there would not further increase in Covid-19 cases.