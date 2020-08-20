Share:

Islamabad-Bhara Kahu and Tarnol police recovered two girls who were abducted from different localities of federal capital and held the alleged kidnappers, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said the missing girls have been reunited with their families.

Sharing further details, he said that Khurram Shehzad lodged report with Bhara Kahu police station that her eleven-year-old daughter Bakhtawar had been missing. He stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Bhara Kahu police registered FIR while DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and directed SP (City) Muhammad Umar Khan for her safe recovery. SP City constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of ASP Rana Hussain Tahir headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu police station Inspector Arshad Ali and others who started the investigation, and recovered the kidnapped girl. Police team also arrested kidnapper Rehman Ullah who is a close relative of the girl.

In another incident, Ghulam Nabi lodged report with Tarnol police station that her 10-year-old daughter Hajra bibi had been missing. He stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found. Following this compliant, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmad Virk constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol Alamgir Khan and others who started the investigation and recovered the kidnapped girl from Minawali. Police team also arrested the kidnapper namely Asad Abbas.

Later, police reunited both the girls with their parents after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.

DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed appreciated performance of both police teams and announced rewards for them.