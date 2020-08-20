Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Police have arrested a lawyer who allegedly handed over a pistol to a teenager who later shot dead an Ahmadiyya follower in the court premises. Tahir Ahmed Naseem was shot dead while he was attending a court case related to blasphemy charges. Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur told The Nation that the lawyer, Tufail Zia, was arrested and presented in a court, which remanded him into police custody for three days. “Lawyers are normally not body searched while entering court premises. This is why Tufail took the pistol with him and handed it over to Faisal in a bathroom located inside the premises,” the officer said. Faisal Khan, 17, confessed to the killing and later claimed that Tufail had given him the weapon. Faisal, soon after the killing, said he killed Nasim because he had claimed to be a prophet. After the killing, the US State Department said Nasim had left his home in Illinois and reached Pakistan in 2018 when he was arrested on blasphemy charges.