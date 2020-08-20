Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised sanitation plan to maintain cleanliness in the city during Muharram ul Haram. The plan will be executed during the month of Muharram with special focus during first 10 days. In this regard, special cleanliness arrangements will be made and more than 600 sanitary workers will be deployed on all routes of processions and majalis. LWMC Managing Director stated that zero tolerance will be observed during these days. General Manager Operations said that all these extra ordinary arrangements are made to facilitate citizens during the month especially on 9th and 10th Moharram. He urged public to corporate with LWMC and avoid littering. LWMC will also mechanically wash all routes of processions and Majalis with disinfectant.