ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and medical community on Wednesday urged government not to replace the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) with Pakistan Medical Commission (PMA) again for secure recognition of medical graduates.

Government is mulling to again replace PMDC with PMC thorough passing an Act of Parliament in the joint session. Earlier, the Supreme Court had restored the PMDC and ordered dissolving of the PMC which was established previous year through an ordinance.

Secretary General PMA Dr. Qaiser Sajjad talking to The Nation said that PMDC is an internationally recognised body and dissolving it again will create problems for the medical practitioners working abroad and here.

He said that earlier establishing of PMC had also put thousands of doctors in and out of Pakistan in trouble and medical education suffered.

“We request government to not damage the medical education again,” said PMA secretary general. He said that government should work to improve the functioning of PMDC and its performance.

“We urge government to implement PMDC act 1962 for betterment of medical education,” he said. Dr. Qaiser Sajjad also added that brief period of PMC earlier opened doors of opportunity for certain elements who charged hefty fee and recognizing private medical colleges.

He said for the public interest government should improve the PMDC working capacity instead of dissolving it.

Dr. Rabia Ahmed said that she lost her job after establishment of PMC as colleges got authority of running the institution with less faculty members. While PMDC had put a bar of student-teacher ratio on private medical colleges.

“PMC made discriminatory policies for medical faculty instead of supporting them,” she said.

Dr. Naveed Ahmed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that it was worst administration during PMC as no one was there to solve problems of medical graduates.

He said that hundreds of medical graduates suffered for registration and renewal and still they are in line to get their recognition.

“Medical education system needs improvement while misadventures cost graduates heavily,” he said. Mujahid Ali, father of a medical graduate of private college, said that the colleges suddenly increased fee after PMC was established. He said that surge of fee to around two million was a shock for parents, while colleges started minting money.

He said recently PMDC warned private colleges from collecting exorbitant charges as it was in violation of rules. Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah said that ministry is fully supporting the public interest and working to resolve the problems of medical community.