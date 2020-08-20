Share:

LOS ANGELES-Just one day after announcing her new album The Rarities, Mariah Carey appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to spill the tea on the project, her upcoming memoir and more.

“Yes, we did surprise the Lambs today,” the icon told Michael Strahan, “it’s the Rarities album. Which, basically, I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on, like a long time ago, and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing or do whatever. But they are songs that have previously not been released, so it’s exciting. “It’s a monumental occasion for my career,” she continued, before joking, “You know, being in this business for two years is really tough, but somehow we’ve lasted.”. Calling it “a labour of love,” Mimi also dished on what the Lambily can expect from her debut memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which is slated to be released Sept. 29 to coincide with the new LP. “There are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood...those were difficult but very cathartic as well,” she said. “And the cool thing about this project is that there are songs that I talk about writing or recording -- like starting as a little kid until now -- that I found in the vault...I don’t want to give away too many titles or anything, but it’s exciting because they’re kind of merged together in a really organic way.” During the chat, Carey also performed an at-home rendition of her debut single, “Vision of Love,” which just celebrated its 30th (ahem, second if you ask the Elusive Chanteuse) anniversary as her very first No. 1 hit.

Make sure you’re sitting down before she hits that ear-splitting high note. While The Rarities drops Oct. 2, the album’s lead single “Save The Day” will be released this Friday (Aug. 21). Sampling the Fugees’ 1996 hit “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” the track was written in collaboration with Jermaine Dupri during Mariah’s Butterfly era and will feature vocals by Ms. Lauryn Hill.