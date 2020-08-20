Share:

National Party chief Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passed away in Karachi on Thursday, his family members have confirmed. He was 62.

The veteran politician belonging to Balochistan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to the reports, he was suffering from lungs cancer. Bizenjo had served as Minister for Maritime Affairs during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) last tenure (2013 to 2018) in the federal government.

The seasoned politician had also remained a member of the National Assembly.