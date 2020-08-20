Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the performance and service delivery of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Development Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Development SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and representatives of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and Health Insurance Company. The Minister said that provision of free healthcare to the marginalised section of the society is the foremost priority of the government. She said the Prime Minister is in prayers of thousands of families. She said, “In order to facilitate people, more hospitals are being empanelled. An integrated system to gather feedback from the beneficiaries of the Sehat Insaf Cards have been developed. No laxity will be tolerated in the provision of health services to Sehat Insaf Card holders. So far, feedback from the beneficiaries is satisfactory about the services delivery. In public sector hospitals, we are working on improving the service delivery. All complaints regarding Sehat Insaf Cards are properly addressed. We have facilitated the downtrodden and served the marginalized sections of the society so far through Sehat Insaf Cards.”