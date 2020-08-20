Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The representatives of all schools of thought have lauded the role of Pakistan Army for providing peaceful atmosphere to observe Muharramul Ha­ram in Dera Ismail Khan over the last few years. They were addressing a divisional level “Mu­harram Apex Conference” organised by the Paki­stan Army which was held here under the Chair­manship of Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Omar Bashir. They said the role of civil administration, police, busi­ness community and the local people was highly commendable along with the Pakistan Army. Many events were also being organised this year for pro­motion of peace and interfaith harmony. The con­ference, among others, was attended by Dera Com­missioner Yahya Akhonzada, Station Commander Brigadier Qasim Shehzad and RPO Muhammad Yasin Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, DPO Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Tank and Assistant Com­missioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin.