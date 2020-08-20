DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The representatives of all schools of thought have lauded the role of Pakistan Army for providing peaceful atmosphere to observe Muharramul Haram in Dera Ismail Khan over the last few years. They were addressing a divisional level “Muharram Apex Conference” organised by the Pakistan Army which was held here under the Chairmanship of Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Omar Bashir. They said the role of civil administration, police, business community and the local people was highly commendable along with the Pakistan Army. Many events were also being organised this year for promotion of peace and interfaith harmony. The conference, among others, was attended by Dera Commissioner Yahya Akhonzada, Station Commander Brigadier Qasim Shehzad and RPO Muhammad Yasin Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, DPO Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Tank and Assistant Commissioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin.
Share: