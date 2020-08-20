ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have decided to undertake a long-term plan under the CPEC (2020-30) to boost agriculture sector.
The plan, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday includes upgrading agricultural infrastructure, promoting the construction of water-saving modern agricultural zones, and increasing the development and remediation of medium- and low-yielding land to achieve efficient use of resources.
It also focuses on strengthening drip irrigation technology for water efficiency, strengthening cooperation in the fields such as crop farming, livestock breeding, forestry and food growing and aquatic and Fishery in the regions along the CPEC’s route.
Under the plan, the two sides will also take steps improving post-harvest handling, storage and transportation of agricultural, products, and innovate in marketing and sales models.
They will also work to improve water resources operation and management, strengthen development of pastoral areas and desert, and promote application of remote sensing technology.
It was hoped that the Pak-China cooperation will lead to strengthening of production of agriculture inputs particularly pesticides, fertilizer, machinery and support services including agriculture education and research.
They also intend to collaborate in forestry, horticulture, fisheries and livestock medicines and vaccines and strengthen production of horticulture products.
According to the report, joint ventures, value addition, cold chain management for fruits and vegetables, marketing and branding would help Pakistan overcome weaknesses and increases agriculture exports to China and other countries.