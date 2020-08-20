Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved a high level National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tourism to uplift this sector by enhancing the coordination between the centre and the provinces.

The decision was made at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here to discuss the measures for promotion of the tourism sector.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has immense tourism potential and our aim is to develop tourist spots, reflective of our culture and social values.

He said promotion of tourism would accelerate the economic process and create employment opportunities for the people.

The Prime Minister directed that a strategy and plan for the promotion and development of tourist destinations should be launched immediately.

He also stressed the need to take effective measures for positive utilization of state owned properties, including historical buildings, guest houses, and governor houses.

It was also decided to establish tourism authority in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the earliest. The Prime Minister directed that meetings of the NCC should be held regularly.

Imran Khan was informed that the National Tourism Strategy for the next 10 years has been finalized and an action plan has also been worked out.

Reiterating his call for the productive use of the said buildings, the prime minister directed to ensure availability of those buildings to the public and utilize the revenue for preservation and renovation of the buildings.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, special assistants to the PM Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Bajwa, Zulfi Bukhari, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mahmood attended the meeting.