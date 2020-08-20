Share:

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary and decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation in socio-economic sector.

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The Minister said, Pakistanis had a long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood. "We will stand with Saudi Arabia under all conditions," he assured.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, historically, had cordial bilateral relations and the cooperation extended by the Saudi government for the development of the country was praiseworthy.

Fawad Ch maintained that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia and added that these relations meet the common aspirations of their people.

The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and taking keen interest for promotion of science and technology.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arab were always had strong relations and both had helped each other as brothers.