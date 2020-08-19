Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Uzbekistan would sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishment of Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment in the upcoming visit of Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister to Pakistan in September.

The inaugural session of Joint Working Group is also likely to be held during the visit. “During the visit, we will discuss measures for increasing trade and connectivity by road, rail and air, particularly the use of Sialkot International Airport for trade,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on twitter.

Earlier, Sadullah Tashmatov, Charge’ D’affaires of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, at Ministry of Commerce. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, to Pakistan.

Earlier in May 2020, Razak Dawood invited the Deputy Prime Minister to visit Pakistan along with a delegation to discuss bilateral economic relations. Razak Dawood reiterated that the trade and investment relations between the two countries will be strengthened through institutional mechanisms and private sector joint ventures.

Dawood emphasized the importance of developing connectivity for harnessing and deepening the bilateral relationship. He added that Pakistan is keen to develop backward and forward linkages in textile, leather, pharmaceutical and agriculture sector with Uzbekistan. Both sides agreed to work together for improving connectivity, establishing banking channels and enhancing bilateral trade. In the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister in May, discussions were held on business to business cooperation as well as utilization of Gwadar and Karachi ports for trade. All these suggestions will also be taken up in the upcoming visit next month.

In addition, the Uzbek envoy discussed development of connectivity through road, rail and air linkages between both countries. The envoy also expressed interest in the use of Sialkot International Airport for trade. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation and were hopeful that the upcoming visit will help in advancing the bilateral trade and economic ties.

Later, in other tweet, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment said that Pakistan has exported 125,000 tons of mangoes so far this year, against an annual target of 80,000 tons. Export of $72 million has been achieved and it is expected that we will accomplish export of $150 million.

“I congratulate our mango exporters who have been able to achieve this remarkable result. A meeting is being arranged to strategize on a long term for exporting this great Pakistani product,” he added.