Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched "Sehat Insaf Card for every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" to provide free medical facility worth one million rupees at government and private hospitals.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, this is major step towards making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. Imran Khan said that this scheme will create competition among private and public hospitals. He said that government has exempted private hospitals from taxes on the import of medical related machinery.