Islamabad - Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated process of punishment of police officials by serving them show-cause notices and warnings to number of irresponsible officials with poor performance record. PMDU which is public service government response unit supervised by the Prime Minister himself had received evaluation reports from Inspectors Generals (IGs) of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtankhwa on performance of officers regarding the redressal of complaints at PM’s Citizen Portal. Three Divisional Police Offices (DPOs) from Punjab stationed in Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib and Bhakkar have been given notices seeking a reply to be submitted within a week. In case of no reply, strict action will be taken, the PM Office said.