Peshawar - Awami National Party KP spokesperson and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour on Wednesday said that excessive and unscheduled power load-shedding had turned the lives of masses miserable in the province, while the government members, like Altaf Hussain, were running the system through audio messages.

Addressing a news conference, the ANP lawmaker strongly criticizing the PTI government, said the government representatives had been disappeared from the scene, while the people were facing immense difficulties due to hours long power outage in the sizzling hot weather.

She said the province, having consumption of about 3000 to 3500 megawatts, was producing about 6000 megawatt hydle electricity, but still people of province were facing excessive blackout. “The province is even deprived of its own right on electricity,” she alleged.

Flanked by ANP provincial information committee members Taimur Baz, Salahuddin Momand and Hamid Tofan, Samar Haroon lamented that the province was producing hydle power at the rate of Rs.1.50 per unit, which was again sold by the center at the rate of Rs.18 to 22 per unit, which was injustice. She complained that despite producing electricity more than consumption, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were confronting 18 to 20 hours long load-shedding.

The ANP leader further said that the people of the province are suffering a lot while the sitting provincial government is doing nothing for the welfare of the masses.