ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday vowed to resist the centre’s alleged ‘interference’ in Karachi and defeat the designs to divide the Sindh province.

The party staged a protest outside the National Press Club which was attended by the leaders and activists. The PPP also held protests and rallies in various cities of Sindh against the proposal to hand over Karachi to the federation.

The PPP workers held protests in various cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Obaro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal. They also staged a sit-in on the Kashmore Highway and blocked traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that the centre cannot divide the Sindh province. She said the alleged plan to divert Sindh and its capital Karachi’s revenue to Islamabad will not succeed because Karachi was an integrated part of Sindh and the city would remain its integrated part forever.

She said the PPP was staging peaceful protests to make its point but if the federal government persisted with its plan, the party will use every constitutional way to stop it.

“Our protest demonstrations are being attended by people from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Sindh and Balochistan. Everyone supports us in this constitutional demand,” she said.

She said the federal government cannot break a province. “Sindh can never be divided. It will remain united forever,” she said.

Other PPP leaders also condemned the federal government’s alleged plan to divide Sindh.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nafisa Shah released a report on the two-year performance of the government prepared by the party.

“Not only have none of their promises and claims been fulfilled, their government has reneged on all commitments of giving 10 million jobs, building 50 lakh houses, and bringing back 200 billion dollars worth of looted wealth from overseas. To all those people PTI has given several amnesties through which ill-gotten wealth was legalised,” the report said.

It added: ”They have made u-turns on not taking foreign loans, on turning Prime Minister and Governor Houses into universities and museums. PTI promised police reforms but instead they have instituted a police raj. They promised local government reforms, instead they suspended local government in the Punjab and have yet to conduct elections in KP.”

“The country has been subjected to misrule and incompetence which has made daily lives of Pakistanis very difficult. The prices of basic commodities like sugar and wheat are very high, gas and electricity bills are exorbitant,” it added.

One of the biggest fiasco of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, it said, had been “in the field of foreign policy. The PTI government met with diplomatic failures in rallying support against Narendar Modi’s revocation of special status of Indian occupied Kashmir, and now has created a standoff with Saudi Arabia.”