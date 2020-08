Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the joint session of the Parliament to meet today (Thursday) at th Parliament House at 5:00 pm under Article 54 (1) and Article 56 (3) of the Constitution.

President will address the joint session of parliament to mark the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

According to a notification, the agenda include “address by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan under clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”