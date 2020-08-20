Share:

LAHORE-Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that protection of the officers and officials from coronavirus pandemic was top priority, deputed for security duty during Muharram, besides maintaining law and order in the province.

For this purpose, washable masks were being provided to the police force deputed on Muharram security duty which will be helpful in protecting them.

As per the direction of IG Punjab, Addl IG Welfare and Finance had sent a letter to all the heads of police across the province carrying necessary instructions.

In the letter, it had been directed to all police heads that masks were available in central police office. Washable masks will also be provided to officers and officials of Punjab constabulary deputed over Muharram security duty.

As per details, 6,100 washable masks will be provided to Lahore police, 3,700 masks to Rawalpindi, 1,400 to Attok, 900 to Chakwal, 600 to Jehlum, 3,000 to Gujranwala, 400 to Hafizabad, 1,000 washable masks to Sialkot, 1,500 to Gujrat, 1,000 to Mandi Bahaudin, 600 to Narowal, 3,600 to Faisalabad, 1,200 to Jhang, 600 to Chiniot, 600 to Toba Tek Singh, 3,000 to Multan, 700 to Khanewal, 700 masks to Lodhran, 900 masks to Vehari, 1,500 to Sheikhupura, 1,000 to Kasur, 600 to Nankana Sahib, 800 to Sahiwal, 1,200 to Okara, 1,000 to Pakpattan, 1,500 to Sargodha, 700 to Khushab, 600 to Mianwali, 600 to Bhakkar, 1,600 to Bahwalpur, 1,200 to Bahwalnagar, 1,000 to Rahim Yar Khan, 1,400 to DG Khan, 1,100 to Rajanpur, 500 to Layyah whereas 1,400 washable masks will be provided to Muzaffargarh. Meanwhile, provision of masks to rest of the districts was continued.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the Facilitation Centre Bahria Town to review the driving licensing facilities and security arrangements.

He also inquired about the facilities from the citizens coming for driving license. Appreciating the measures, Hamad Abid said that women and senior citizens should be facilitated on priority basis. A new driving testing center would soon be set up in Bahria Town, he added.

There were 18 licensing centers and three driving testing centers operational across the city.