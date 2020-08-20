Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani while addressing a press conference at Insaf House said that the situation in Sindh had not changed yet while federal government wanted to fix the problems of Karachi. People in Sindh were deprived of basic amenities, he informed.

He added, Federal government helped people of Karachi during rains. Sindh Chief Minister was requested not to spread hatred among the people, Sindh was united and would remain united. Accompanying him on the occasion were Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Central Vice President and Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, President PTI Karachi Khurram Sher Zaman, Prime Minister Imran Khan Coordinator Ahmad Khan Niazi, Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran, Ali Aziz GG, Dr. Imran Ali Shah, Adeel Ahmed, Dr. Sanjay Gangwani, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Riaz Haider, Dr. Seema Zia, Rabia Azfar, PTI Leader Capt. (R) Rizwan Khan, Imran Siddiqui, Gohar Khattak and others were present.

Aamir Mahmood Kayani further added that PPP had won in Sindh by a very small margin of votes. Billions of rupees had been recovered in the gas department. Our tax reviews had increased in two years, the federal government had achieved great success. Imran Khan’s steps had been appreciated all over the world. Sindh government did not work, only the Sindh card was played by Sindh government.

He added, “we wanted the problems to be solved. The federal government is ready to help. The federation is leading the country towards development. Chief Minister of Sindh is relaxed and the people are upset. Only Imran Khan is the chief executive of this country. After the 18th amendment, the local government system has to be decided by the provinces.” Later on, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said that Murad Ali Shah’s words were condemned. The words he said in his press conference as CM was reprehensible. He was spreading hatred by talking about partition of Sindh. PTI was a party that eliminated hatred. “We did not make our party like Zardari party. The situation in Sindh is deteriorating day by day. The system of 2013 has completely failed. People are not getting legitimate facilities. There is no system in this province. MQM London and PPP destroyed the institutions, the remnants of MQM London are still there All the departments in Sindh have been destroyed. When will the problems of Karachi are solved,” he added. He told, “we are ready to lend a hand without any condition. If you have not solved the problems then there are options. Sindh is one and we are all against partition.

Only PTI-govt made its two-year performance report public: PTI

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar on Wednesday said, “for the first time in history of the country any sitting government has officially made its two-year performance report public.”

While talking on two-year performance of the PTI government here, he said stock market had shown growth of 14 percent during the month of July which was record growth in the history.

Similarly, remittances in the country had witnessed a rise by Rs. 2.8 billion in one month, he said adding, this all became possible due to better polices devised by the PTI-government, he said.

Despite financial crisis, the government had paid Rs. 5000 billion for the repayments of loans, he added.

Highlighting some projects completed by PTI-led government in the metropolis, he said, PTI-led government inaugurated Single Free Corridor from Nagan Chowarngi to Guru Mandir in metropolitan city last year and also renovated Nishtar Road.

Apart from this, phase-I of Manghupir Road had been completed and the second phase of the road was under process, Bilal Ghaffar said.

Moreover, PTI government was planning to start sewerage plant project in Karachi which would treat waste water of factories before discharging it and this project would be supervised by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

He said federal government had not only taken the responsibility to complete Green Line Project but also took operational responsibility of the Orange Line Project. PTI during these two years had also highlighted issues of Karachi at the all forums which had drawn attention of federal government, he said.