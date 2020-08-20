Share:

Attock-Jamaat-i-Islami Central Vice President and former Member National Assembly Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government badly disappointed the masses as it destroyed the economy and collapsed every institution.

Addressing a press conference in Attock, he said a weak and incapable government which was imposed on the country was unable to resolve these crises. Therefore, he said, national leadership should join hand and develop a united strategy to bring the country out of prevailing uncertainty.