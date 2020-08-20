Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday rejected the claims of Akbar S Babar, the main petitioner in foreign funding case, regarding the status of Scrutiny committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ruling party claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided all details, documents and bank state­ments to the Scrutiny Com­mittee formed by ECP.

They further claimed that the party on the direction of ECP had been cooperating with the committee in pro­viding all relevant details.

The ruling party further stated that they had not pres­surised the committee to change any of its auditors; adding that the said officer had proceeded for the Na­tional Management Course during the tenure of former Chief Election Commissioner and had been recorded in committee’s order.

Furthermore the party claimed that the commit­tee has placed its findings to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it has the authority to decide on work­ing of the committee; like the petitioner has no access to the final report to the com­mittee and hence the objec­tion by the petitioner does not qualify. The ruling party in its stance maintained that PTI and its chairman has an unimpeachable vision about fair and across the board ac­countability and hence have undergone a robust process of accountability before ECP and Supreme Court of Paki­stan separately.

They concluded that SC in its judgement Hanif Abbasi vs Imran khan case had de­clared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin.