ISLAMABAD - The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday rejected the claims of Akbar S Babar, the main petitioner in foreign funding case, regarding the status of Scrutiny committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The ruling party claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided all details, documents and bank statements to the Scrutiny Committee formed by ECP.
They further claimed that the party on the direction of ECP had been cooperating with the committee in providing all relevant details.
The ruling party further stated that they had not pressurised the committee to change any of its auditors; adding that the said officer had proceeded for the National Management Course during the tenure of former Chief Election Commissioner and had been recorded in committee’s order.
Furthermore the party claimed that the committee has placed its findings to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it has the authority to decide on working of the committee; like the petitioner has no access to the final report to the committee and hence the objection by the petitioner does not qualify. The ruling party in its stance maintained that PTI and its chairman has an unimpeachable vision about fair and across the board accountability and hence have undergone a robust process of accountability before ECP and Supreme Court of Pakistan separately.
They concluded that SC in its judgement Hanif Abbasi vs Imran khan case had declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin.