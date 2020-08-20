Share:

The Punjab government has decided to change business hours in the province to prevent the resurgence of deadly corona virus which has played havoc across the world.

A high-level meeting was held in Lahore under the chair of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to discuss Covid-19 situation and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP's).

It has been agreed that all businesses will operate from 8am until 10pm throughout a week, while medical stores, petrol pumps, grocery, clinics will remain open for 24/7.

The meeting decided to ensure wearing of face masks in markets, shopping malls mandatory. A notification will be issued soon in this regard.

Previously, the Punjab government allowed businesses to operate round the clock and for seven days a week.