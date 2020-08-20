Share:

Rawalpindi-Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday visited shelter home at Raja Bazaar and inspected the facilities provided to the inmates staying there.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anwaar Ul Haq, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, parliamentarians and other high ups of district government were also present on the occasion.

The CM was briefed by the district administration that more than 64,000 persons have benefitted from this facility while an average of 50 persons daily stay nowadays and they are also provided breakfast and dinner.

While directing to further improve the arrangements, CM Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar announced to establish another shelter home in Rawalpindi and issued directions to the administration to take further steps without delay. An inmate appreciated that home-like environment is provided in this shelter home.

“Earlier, we have had to spend the night on the footpath in Rawalpindi but best facilities are provided here,” another passenger told the CM. An elderly person from Peshawar told Usman Khan Buzdar that he is enjoying the hospitality and thanked him for the care.

The provincial chief also inquired about the quality of food and directed to take care of the health and convenience of the inmates. “They should not face any difficulty as taking care of the abandoned persons is the responsibility of the government and it will not deviate from this responsibility,” he said.

“I visit different shelter homes to personally monitor the arrangements,” the CM added.

CM also met with Tiger Force officials and discussed different matters including the city situation. The Tiger Force officials are PM’s volunteers for public service and they are taking an active part in serving the masses, he said.

Following directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar had made tight security arrangements for protection of the CM and other parliamentarians.