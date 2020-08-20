Share:

Cardi B finds herself in Pamela Anderson’s barb wire

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B’s on fire! The rapper shared new images from a red-hot photo shoot serving up her take on Pamela Anderson’s iconic bounty hunter Barb Wire.

In the photos, Cardi wears a blonde wig and stilettos, crouching on her heels as she fires a handgun. Her long red nails perfectly match the backdrop of the shot, which is set ablaze by fire. “Give it to Bardi,” she wrote alongside the carousel on Instagram, while on Twitter she shared the first snap with the caption “BARDI ANDERSON” in all caps.

In a separate tweet, the star reaffirmed the comparison one fan made to Pamela Anderson’s titular mercenary in the 1996 film Barb Wire, simply tweeting, “duh” alongside a side-by-side of herself and the famed ‘90s sex symbol in character.

Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills home for $15m cash

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner clearly knows how to negotiate a deal. The 64 year old sold her Hidden Hills mansion for $15 million cash in an off-market sale. The buyer is reported to be Katharina Harf, the younger daughter of Coty chairman and CEO Peter Harf, whose company last year acquired Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand for $600 million in cash. As reports, the property is located opposite the mega mansion owned by Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. She purchased the property for under $10 million three years ago and gave it a designer makeover.

Masks are made compulsory in French offices

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): France will make masks compulsory in French offices from next month to slow down a coronavirus second wave. People returning from their summer holidays will be required to cover their faces throughout all enclosed work spaces, including in corridors and lobbies. It comes as cases have spiked in France, particularly among those aged 25 to 35. Last week 16,546 new cases were recorded, compared to another 11,251 infections the week before.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne met industry leaders to discuss the new measure, which she said was based on the advice of the government’s public health council. It took into account a growing scientific consensus that the coronavirus is transmitted not only in large drops projected when a person coughs or sneezes, but also in smaller ones that can remain suspended in air breathed out by infected people, she said.