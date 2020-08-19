Share:

KARACHI-Samba Bank Limited and Eat Mubarak have signed an agreement to enable digital food ordering via Samba Bank’s mobile App, SambaSmart. Using Eat Mubarak’s platform SambaSmart will enable customers to order food from the App and pay from their account. The agreement was signed via video link by Syed Sair Ali, CEO – Eat Mubarak, Talal Javed, Group Head Consumer Banking, and Zeeshan Kaiser, Group Head ITD in the online presence of team members from Samba Bank. Team members from Samba Bank included Imran Kazim, Group Head Operations, UzairJillani, Head of ADC, Ms. Alifyah Makra, Head of Marketing, and Amir Hussain Arab, Chief Digital Officer. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sair Ali, CEO – Eat Mubarak, said, “We are glad to have another major bank as our partner for our integrated food ordering network. Eat Mubarak has been leading the digitization of the food industry and its payments through its partnerships with all major banking and payments platform. We are looking forward to providing quality service to Samba Bank’s customers”. Talal Javed, Group Head Consumer Banking – Samba Bank, said, “We are very excited to partner with Eat Mubarak to offer digital food ordering to our customer base. We at Samba Bank are committed to enhance customer experience by adding multiple payment features in our Mobile App. This partnership with Eat Mubarak is testament to our commitment.” Zeeshan Kaiser, Group Head, ITD – Samba Bank, said, “As we settle with the ‘new normal’ during these unprecedented times, it has become imperative to provide alternates and convenience to customers. Contactless delivery is part of the new normal and we are pleased to partner with Eat Mubarak to offer this facility to our customers.”