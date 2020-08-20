Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan, on plea of Planning Commission, granted four weeks for restructuring of Pakistan Railways.

Supreme Court, while hearing suo motu case on deficit in Pakistan Railways, sought report from Sindh government and Railways on progress of circular railway in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that there is no bridge on the river Indus that the nation can be proud of and the only bridge which is beautiful is Ayub Bridge, which was built during tenure of Ayub Khan. Karachi-Hyderabad Bridge can collapse at any time but the bridge built by the British in Kotri is still in good condition, he added.

The chief Justice further remarked that good bridges should be built for ML-1 project. On this, Secretary Railways assured the court that state-of-the-art bridges would be constructed.