ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday sought details of all people recruited in PTV in the last one year as well as discussed educational qualification, experience, salaries and benefits of Chairman and MD PTV.
The committee was of the view that high salaries and perks of professionals recruited can be justified only if the output of the State Television speaks of any improvement in terms of its ratings, revenue or production quality.
The committee directed PTV to provide details of the complete procedures followed for recruitment and also decided to have to comprehensive, all-encompassing briefing from PTV regarding its structure, issues and future plans.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Javed Khan at the Parliament House.
He raised the question on the appointments on highly paid parsons in PTV and said, “what is their qualification and expertise that they are getting salaries in millions.
Our Prime Minister’s monthly salary is two hundred thousand that’s why we will not allow to waste public money without performance.”
He directed the PTV administration to pay proper glowing tribute to Rauf Khalid on his work for PTV as well as for the wonderful productions for the Kashmir cause.
The Committee also directed PTV to conduct a study into international best practices regarding provision of a few seconds delay in transmission of House proceedings to avoid airing of such content.
The committee directed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to conduct a workshop for Parliamentary reporters regarding the best practices to follow Parliamentary proceedings and adhering to the restriction of the expunged words from publication or airing.
This was in reference to the discussion on a point of public importance raised by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak regarding publication of words in a newspaper that were expunged from the proceedings.
The newspaper that published the news was asked to take the matter up in the editorial committee and ensure publication of regret over the story that contained the expunged words.
The details were also sought on the matter of pending payments to media houses and delay in disbursing salaries to journalists.
The Committee was told that out of a total of Rs.1.15 billion that were due to the media houses, Rs.916 million have been paid and around Rs.200 million are remaining.