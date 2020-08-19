Share:

LAHORE - The Sindh Games Association (SGA) on Wednesday announced to hold Sindh Games in the province in October this year. According to the statement, the meeting was presided over by SGA President Mudassir Razzaq, which after deliberations, decided to hold a colorful opening ceremony of the Games in Karachi while the closing ceremony will be held in Larkana. As many as 25 various sports competitions for men and 20 for women competitions will be held in the six major cities of Sindh including Karachi, Larkana, Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad. Five sports competitions will be held in each city, he added.