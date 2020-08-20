Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO and desires of the opposition will remain in their heart.

Sheikh Rashid while addressing a press conference in federal capital, said that opposition is divided in groups and Imran Khan will complete his term and calls of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to other leaders does not make any difference.

The federal minister further said that he had earlier predicted that All Parties Conference (APC) will not be convened and aspirations of the opposition will remain mere aspirations.

Talking about two years performance of Pakistan Railways, he said that approval of ML-1 project is example of best performance; however, coronavirus outbreak in the country affected train operation. He added that after the British era, Imran Khan’s government is giving a new life to Railways.

Talking about economy, he said that Pakistan's economy is getting strengthened owing to the prudent policies of the incumbent government. He said issues pertaining to sugar and wheat will also be resolved.

Sheikh Rashid further said that PM Imran has made a clear statement about Pakistan’s stance on relations with Israel. Talking about relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he said that affairs and security of Pakistan and KSA are interlinked.